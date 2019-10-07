Nigerians on Parade as Lagos Opens Begins Today

No fewer than 16 local players will be at the centre stage to compete in the 2019 Lagos Opens Tennis Championship which serves off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Nigerian players will compete against other emerging tennis players from 56 countries. These players have registered for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament.

The tournament will begin with qualifying matches this morning, while winners in the qualifiers will join the players in the Main Draw of the singles and doubles events from tomorrow.

The Nigerian players comprised of nine women and seven men. Joseph Imeh Ubon is the highest ranked local players and had a straight slot to play in the Main Draw of the Men’s Singles.

Uboh is ranked 1537 in world. Other six men players are Sylvester Emmanuel, Mohammed Mohammed, Paul Emmanuel, Boluwaji Alepaye, Nsikan Friday and Jamiu Bolaji Suliamon.

In the women’s category, Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre is leading the Nigerian ladies. She will be playing in the Main Draw courtesy of one of the wild cards giving by the Local Organising Committee in conjunction with the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Other Nigerian ladies on parade include; Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Ayegbusi, Blessing Samuel, Ozi-Oiza Josephine Yakubu, Rachael Olamide Adunloye, Omolade Aderemi and Osariemen Airhumwunde.