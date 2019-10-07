FirstBank Partners NESG

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has gone into partnership with The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to host the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#25).

The Silver Jubilee edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit is themed: “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears.” It is scheduled to hold between 7th and 8th of October 2019, in Abuja.

According to a statement, the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs Ibukun Awosika,

would speak on “Gender Empowerment” at the plenary.

The Nigerian Economic Summit is the foremost credible platform for public-private dialogue which enables policy makers and influencers to deliberate on issues, proffer policy options with a view to a better understanding of our national economic policy direction and growth strategies.

National leaders and policy influencers billed to attend the event include President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; and Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister for Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria.

Other dignitaries are Senator Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Senate President; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Mrs. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

The chief host of the event would be Mr Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Panelists at the event include Alhaji Aliko Dangote President/CEO Dangote Group; Mr Godwin Emefiele Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Founder, The Kukah Centre; Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum; HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, The Emir of Kano; Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Awosika, among others.