Fayose and Kashamu, Will they Ever Settle?

Fights are an unwritten rule of friendships. A sea that is always calm is always safe but also incredibly boring. The sailor lives for adventures and he is not going to get it on under a calm blue sky with neither a prospect for traitorous waves to thrill nor the smell of danger to excite.

In other words, occasional fights between friends, rather than weaken the comradeship, often strengthen it. Such is the nature of human life to find common cause in common difference. But when the tiff between friends goes on for too long with no white flag of reconciliation in sight, then it is pertinent to ask whether there is more than meets the eye in the matter.

Former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose and former senator and PDP candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Ogun State, Buruji Kashamu certainly have a lot in common. They are both south western politicians. They have both run afoul of the federal government in recent times. They both belong to the PDP and both lost their election bids. They also used to share common ground as bosom friends.

Well, the common ground is no more. The rumored friendship between Fayose and the former senator representing Ogun East has been shattered. Going by recent happenings, even the reflective mood brought by death can’t mend it.

It was a veritable Naira rain a few weeks back as Senator Kashamu held a grandmother of all final burial ceremony for his mother, Madam Wulemotu Ebunoluwa Kashamu, who had died in August at the ripe old age of 92. It seemed that everybody who is somebody in the polity was there.

From former and current governors, heads of parastatals, prominent politicians and captains of industry, nobody was missing.

And for a while as the music roared and the dance floor dissolved into a mess of gyrating bodies, it seemed as if Kashamu’s former buddy Fayose would be there as well. Many people chose to attend the burial squarely to see how the duo would sheath their swords and embrace. After all, what usually brings men apart — misfortune — is also what brings them closer.

However, the hopes of everyone was dashed as neither hide nor hair of Fayose could be seen. Whatever grudge the former governor is nursing against his friend must be deep indeed seeing how he shunned the grand burial. This has set many tongues wagging and wondering what really happened between them and whether there is any hope of a reconciliation.