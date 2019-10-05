I don’t See Anything Wrong in Asking a Man Out – Wini Lazarus

Sensational Nollywood actress, Wini Lazarus has expressed her opinion over the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show. According to her, the reality TV show focuses on promiscuity than talent.

“This ongoing Big Brother is so disappointing. The housemates are more interested in sex than in showcasing their talent. The show is meant to focus on helping them showcase their talents. What are we teaching our children? We are Africans, let’s not forget that. Are they trying to promote sex? Can’t they stay six months without sex?”, she said

Speaking further, the ‘Pregnant Wify’ actress stated the changes she would love to see in Nollywood.

“I will love a lot of things to change. First the focus on talent rather than popularity should be our focus. These days If you are not a popular face, it is difficult to make a name for yourself”.

Asked If she can ask a man she loves out, Lazarus said: “Why not? I will definitely. I will shoot my shot as long as he loves me in return and committed to the relationship”