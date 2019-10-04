Senator Akinfenwa Dies at 88

A former factional National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, has passed on. He died Thursday at the age of 88.

Akinfenwa was elected Senator, representing Osun East Senatorial district of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 on the platform of AD. He served in various capacities at the Upper Chamber. He was a member of Senate Committees on Services, Solid Minerals, Banking and Currency, and Education.

When AD became factionalised in 2003, Akinfenwa and Chief Bisi Akande laid claims to the party’s national chairmanship position.

The late Akinfenwa was also a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.