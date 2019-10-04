NYSC Orders Five Corps Members to Repeat, Extend Service in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered five corps members in Sokoto State under Batch C Stream 1 to repeat/extend their service year for violating various rules.

The coordinator of the scheme in the state, Philip Enatonme Enaburue, disclosed this to newsmen in his office in Sokoto on Friday.

He said that four out of the five corps members will have their service extended for two months for absenteeism, while one is to repeat the service year for absconding.

He further stated that out of a total of 1,181 corps members that were discharged, 20 will have to go to the NYSC headquarters for verification before they could be issued their NYSC discharge certificate.

The coordinator revealed that three corps members were selected for the state merit award.

Enaburue said that Bello Abdullateef Tobi from Ogun State and Akeen Fatima from Oyo State, both corps members, got married in the course of the service.

According to him, the outgoing corps members have undergone a series of entrepreneurship skills that would help them to be self reliant.

The state coordinator thanked the state government, the Sultanate Council and well meaning Nigerians for their sustainable support to the scheme.