Lisa Yaro to Perform at AFRIMMA

The Kaduna-born singer has been announced as one of the performers that will grace the African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) this year. The announcement is coming shortly after the release of her third single ‘No Wahala’, a bouncy track that showcases Yaro’s vocal prowess and the melody in her music.The song is produced by award winning Nigerian-American producer Harmony ‘H-Money’ Samuels who has production credits for the likes of Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Ne-yo and Ciara. The single is a follow-up to her second single ‘Mr Lova’ which was up for Emmy consideration.

Born in Kaduna, the Hausa-Fulani singer has garnered plaudits with multiple acting and executive producer credits. She has also starred in popular Netflix and cable films, earning her the multi-talented tag.

Apart from her performance, she will also be hosting the AFRIMMA Fashion show this October. The Awards and Music festival will be taking place on October 26.