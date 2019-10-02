Buhari Congratulates Kano, Plateau Govs

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau on their victories in the March 2019 gubernatorial polls at their respective State Governorship Election’s Petition Tribunals.

Buhari, who is travelling to South Africa on a State Visit, extended his goodwill to the duo on Wednesday shortly before departing Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja described the verdict of the tribunals as a victory for democracy.

He commended the people of Kano and Plateau States for maintaining peace and allowing the due process of law to prevail as well as respecting the role of the judiciary in a democracy.

Buhari urged the governors to unite their states by focusing more on inclusive and accountable governance and ensuring that all APC programmes targeted at improving the welfare of Nigerians were fully implemented.

He assured them that the Federal Government would continue to work with states to create economic growth that benefits everyone, and security for human lives, investments and the environment.(NAN)