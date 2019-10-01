Sigma Boss Tasks Investment Professionals on Capacity Building

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Director/`Chief Executive Officer Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu has urged investment officers and financial analyst to embark on continuous training so as to remain relevant.

Uduanu, made this call at the weekend, at the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Nigeria Career fair, held in Lagos, where an array of financial institutions, Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) and investment banking firms gathered to mentor and recruit students.

Uduanu, who was part of a panel discussion with other chief executives where they deliberated on how to ‘Leverage the CFA designation across different stages of career,’ urged the participants to be CFA certified citing it importance.

He added: “For people who want to be financial analyst, investment bankers and play in the financial sector, it is important to be chartered, but more importantly even after you are chartered, you need to continue to read and go for training programs and the CFA program itself is a premier certification for investment management professionals in the world.”

Speaking on the sidelines on why Sigma Pension sponsored the fair, he said: “This is the first time the CFA society is doing this fair and it is fair for students, candidates in early stage workers who are in investment industry and are interested in understanding the opportunities in that space. And we felt since Sigma is an investment management company it would be good to position ourselves before these potential employees as a brand that recognises talent, recruits and is willing to nurture talent.”

“It also reinforces our interest in furthering the investment management practice in Nigeria and we thought we should support the CFA in this initiative.”

He further said: “We advised the younger ones on the options available to them in the investment management space and to better guide them to make better career choices and also more importantly to let them know that they need to make the sacrifice first and the need to read and get their CFA chattered firstly and then subsequently, the career world is open to them.”

“The pension industry is growing and it is one of the biggest holders of assets in Nigeria and there are opportunities for ambitious and bright investment management professionals in that space.”