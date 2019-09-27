APC Govs: No Crack in Presidency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), which encompasses all the governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that there is no crack in the Presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to, henceforth, seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

Also, the president recently appointed an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and disbanded the Economic Management Team chaired by Osinbajo.

Those moves by Buhari had been subjected to sundry interpretations, and were perceived as an attempt to whittle down the power of the vice president.

On his part, the vice president, who had faced series of allegations in the media over the handling of affairs of some of the agencies under his supervision, had said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that he was ready to waive his immunity to clear his name.

He also said he had directed his lawyers to commence legal action against former deputy publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, and one Katch Ononuju for making unsubstantiated allegations against him.

But the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, who is the Co-Chair of the PGF Media and Communications Programme Steering Committee, Thursday insisted that there was no crack in the presidency, adding that any claim to the contrary exists only in the realm of gossips and rumours.

He declared that both the president and the vice president are still working together harmoniously.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, spoke during the inauguration of the PGF Media and Communications Programme Steering Committee held at the PGF secretariat in Abuja.

He stated: “I think it exists in the realm of gossips and rumours. So, there is no crack. At the time, the Vice President went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of Mr. President to go but he nominated him.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the vice president presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which is the highest body that determines what goes on in our country.

“We don’t listen to rumours, will deal with facts. The fact is that they are working together, it is just rumours, don’t take it that serious,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He explained that the PGF would work with the committee to take closer look at issues of strengthening the capacity of APC states to implement approved initiatives.

Sanwo-Olu noted that where evaluation of capacity highlight gaps in the ability of APC state officials to facilitate implementation especially on the issue of media and public engagement, the committee would help develop capacity development proposals as integral components of its recommendations.

He said that the committee would also help in sensitising and informing Nigerians about the programme and policies of government.