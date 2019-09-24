Lawan: Senate yet to Receive MTEF/FSP for 2020 Budget from Executive

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday stated that the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2020 budget is yet to get to the Senate.

Lawan, who spoke after a one-hour executive session of the Senate that lasted from 10.20am to 11.20am, in summarising the outcome of the close-door session, emphasised that the upper chamber of the National Assembly “resolved to await the transmission of the MTEF and FSP budget documents from the Executive”.

He further said the Senate also resolved to inaugurate all its 69 standing committees “during plenary on Wednesday, September 25”.

The chairmen and vice-chairmen of the committees were named on July 30, a few hours before the Senate proceeded on a two-month annual vacation, while the membership of the committees were constituted during the vacation and had since been communicated to the affected senators.

Details later…