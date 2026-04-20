Oborevwori Clinches a Double at Independent Newspaper Awards

Ayodeji Ake

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been honoured with two major awards at the Independent Newspapers Silver Jubilee Awards, receiving recognition as Outstanding Independent Governor of the Year and the Best Independent Governor in Urban Renewal for 2025.

The awards ceremony with the theme: ‘Game Changers: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Tomorrow’, was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, as part of activities marking the media organisation’s 25th anniversary.

Represented at the event by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Governor Oborevwori described the recognition as a strong endorsement of his administration’s performance and development-driven agenda.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, Onyeme said the awards reflect the visible transformation across Delta State since the governor assumed office in 2023.

“It is clear to Nigerians, particularly Deltans, that the governor has reshaped the development narrative of the state. His impact in urban renewal stands out, and the results are evident for all to see,” he said.

He noted that Delta, one of Nigeria’s most urbanised states, has witnessed significant infrastructural growth, particularly in road construction and traffic management.

According to him, ongoing projects, including multiple flyovers in Ughelli, Warri, Effurun, and Enerhen Junction, have eased congestion and improved the overall outlook of key cities.

Onyeme also revealed that the administration has completed about 300 kilometres of roads within a year, describing the feat as a bold step toward addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges.

“When credible organisations carry out independent assessments and recognise these efforts, it only confirms that the administration is on the right track. The achievements speak for themselves,” he added.

Onyeme further stated that the awards would inspire the government to intensify its efforts in delivering more development projects and improving the welfare of residents.

“We remain committed to the mandate given to us by the people. This recognition will only push us to do more in service to Delta State,” he said.

The deputy governor attributed the governor’s achievements to his passion for service and determination to leave a lasting legacy, noting that Oborevwori aims to set a benchmark for future administrations.

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, congratulated all awardees, explaining that winners emerged through a combination of public voting and a rigorous selection process conducted by a jury and the organisation’s board.

Omanufeme added that activities marking the newspaper’s silver jubilee would continue in October with a special stakeholders’ celebration.