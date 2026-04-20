Umuneochi Traditional Rulers Plan Grand Reception for Onyejeocha 

Ayodeji Ake

Traditional rulers in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State have concluded plans to host a grand reception for the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as part of moves to endorse her return to the House of Representatives in 2027.

The reception, scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026, at Peace Comprehensive Secondary School, Amuda Isuochi, is aimed at highlighting her track record in office and contributions to constituency development.

Under the aegis of the Umunneochi Traditional Rulers Council, the chairman, HRH Franklin Ohanaeze, and secretary, Eze Wilson Obi Egbo, said Onyejeocha’s 16-year tenure in the National Assembly was marked by impactful constituency projects.

According to the council, the event is in recognition of her “outstanding service and unwavering commitment” to the development of the area, spanning her roles as commissioner, local government chairperson, lawmaker and minister.

They added that the reception would provide an opportunity to celebrate her achievements and reaffirm their support as she prepares for the 2027 general election.

Onyejeocha represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2023, making her one of the longest-serving federal lawmakers from Abia State.

During her legislative career, she chaired key committees, including Aviation, and was widely recognised for constituency-focused interventions such as rural electrification, school rehabilitation, youth empowerment programmes, and road projects.

She is also credited with building a strong political structure across the constituency, anchored on grassroots networks and sustained voter support.

Her ministerial tenure is seen as an added advantage. As Minister of State for Labour and Employment, she was involved in labour negotiations, employment policy coordination and federal workforce initiatives, further raising her national profile.

With a blend of legislative experience, ministerial exposure and entrenched grassroots networks, Onyejeocha is considered a strong contender to reclaim the seat in 2027.

Onyejeocha may emerge as a key strategist for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general election, despite her bid to return to the House of Representatives.

Her re-entry into grassroots politics in Isuikwuato/Umunneochi is seen by party insiders as part of a broader plan to rebuild APC’s structure across Abia North and beyond.

With extensive legislative experience and strong local networks, Onyejeocha is expected to anchor mobilisation efforts for the party’s presidential, National Assembly and governorship campaigns.

Her closeness to Bola Ahmed Tinubu positions her as a vital link between federal power and local politics, particularly in selling the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to voters in the South-east.

Beyond her constituency race, she is also viewed as a unifying figure within the party, capable of bridging divides among key stakeholders and coordinating campaign efforts across factions.

Her dual role as candidate and strategist could prove pivotal as APC intensifies efforts to challenge other parties.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9faDB4Y3V5a2w3NTdiogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1776613507525