Lagos APC Crisis Deepens as Aspirant Claims Candidate Declared Winner Finished Third

Wale Igbintade

An aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Agege Constituency I in Lagos State, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has accused the state leadership of the party of overturning his victory and imposing another candidate despite his alleged overwhelming win at the polls.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Egunjobi expressed disappointment over the outcome of the primary election, alleging that the APC leadership in Lagos State disregarded the will of party members and announced Mr. Gbenga Michael Abiola as the party’s candidate through what he described as a “back-door process.”

According to him, results collated from the various voting centres showed that he emerged the clear winner of the primary election and was publicly declared victorious by electoral officials.

Egunjobi claimed that records available to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) corroborate his victory.

He stated that he secured 9,132 votes in the exercise, while fellow aspirants, Mr. Segun Olawoye and Mr. Gbenga Michael Abiola, scored 450 and 430 votes respectively.

“Based on the results obtained from the various voting centres and the records available to INEC and DSS, I won the election and was officially declared winner by the electoral officials in full view of the public,” he said.

“The figures and evidence at my disposal indicate that the mandate was freely given to me by the electorate.”

The aggrieved aspirant alleged that despite the outcome of the election, party leaders in the state ignored the results and announced Abiola, whom he claimed came third in the contest, as the APC candidate for the constituency.

“For some reason beyond fairness, justice and the principles of democracy, the party hierarchy in the state, in the comfort of their office, coronated Abiola who came distant third,” Egunjobi alleged.

He maintained that his protest was not driven solely by personal ambition but by a desire to protect the integrity of the party’s internal democratic process.

According to him, democracy can only flourish when the wishes of voters are respected and reflected in electoral outcomes.

“This is not merely about my personal political aspiration. It is about protecting the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring that every vote counts,” he said.

“Democracy thrives when the will of the people is respected. When that will is distorted, confidence in the system is weakened.”

Despite his grievances, Egunjobi said he remains committed to the APC and has no intention of causing division or unrest within the party.

He stressed that his demand is for fairness, transparency and justice, adding that he has already initiated the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The aspirant disclosed that he had submitted a formal petition to the appropriate party organs and electoral appeal bodies, accompanied by what he described as relevant evidence supporting his claim to victory.

He called on the APC leadership to conduct an objective review of the primary election and ensure that justice is done.

“The credibility of our internal democratic process depends on the ability of our institutions to act fairly and courageously,” he said.

Egunjobi also appealed to his supporters and party faithful to remain calm and law-abiding while the matter is being addressed.

He urged them not to resort to actions capable of undermining the party or disrupting public peace.

“Let us demonstrate faith in the rule of law and in the democratic process while we seek a fair resolution,” he said.

The APC chieftain further thanked members of the media for their role in promoting transparency and accountability, expressing confidence that the dispute would be reported fairly and objectively.

He concluded by expressing optimism that the truth would ultimately prevail and that the mandate freely given by party members would be respected.

“The voice of the people is sacred. Majority should always have their way in democracy, and every effort must be made to ensure that their choice is respected,” Egunjobi said.

“I will continue to stand for justice, fairness and the principles of democracy.”

The APC leadership in Lagos State had not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report. Likewise, Mr. Gbenga Michael Abiola had yet to publicly react to the claims made by Egunjobi.