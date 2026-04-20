Nova Bank: Efficiency Not Size Will Define Next Phase of Banking Competition 

■Reaffirms commitment to customer-centric services, corporate governance

James Emejo in Abuja and Kayode Tokede in Lagos

Chairman, NOVA Commercial Bank, Phillips Oduoza, has articulated a clear vision centered on superior customer experience, relationship-driven banking, and robust corporate governance for the bank.

The bank also unveiled a bold strategic direction for the Nigerian banking industry—one anchored not on size, but efficiency, trust, and customer preference.

Oduoza spoke alongside Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Jude Anele, during a media parley in Lagos over the weekend.

The engagement formally signaled the successful completion of the bank’s transition from a merchant bank to a full-service commercial institution, underpinned by strong recapitalisation.

He said, “Our ambition has never been defined by scale alone. Since inception, Nova Bank has been driven by a vision to be Africa’s preferred financial solutions provider—and the operative word is ‘preferred.’ While many institutions can grow large, only a few earn trust. That is the institution we are building.”

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to delivering high-quality advisory and relationship banking, rather than prioritising transaction volumes.

Oduoza said, “Our experience in merchant banking has shown that capital is rarely the primary constraint for well-run businesses.

“What enterprises need is strategic clarity—partners who can look beyond the balance sheet, identify underleveraged opportunities, and co-create sustainable value without excessive leverage. That capability remains rare in commercial banking, and we are making it our signature.”

On governance, he reiterated the bank’s uncompromising stance on institutional integrity

According to him, “Corporate governance at NOVA Bank is foundational—not a box-ticking exercise. Institutional failures are rarely driven solely by market forces; they stem from lapses in governance.

“Our Board committees provide rigorous oversight across risk, audit, compliance, compensation, nominations, and human capital. Our whistleblowing framework remains fully independent. We are committed to absolute accountability to all stakeholders—customers, regulators, employees, and the public.”

Hiwever, Anele further reinforced the bank’s positioning through a clear customer-first philosophy.

He said, “The distinction between transactional and relationship-driven banking defines everything we do—from how we recruit talent, to how we design products, engage clients, and measure success.

“Transactional banks count customers; relationship-driven banks understand them. We have chosen the latter.”

The MD outlined the bank’s commercial strategy, built on three core pillars including mass customization for retail customers, deep relationship management for corporate and SME clients, and a “phygital” model integrating digital-first capabilities with a strong physical presence

He said, “The digital versus branch banking debate is increasingly irrelevant. Today’s customers expect both convenience and connection. Our phygital approach combines fintech agility with the trust and reassurance of physical banking—delivering a seamless, integrated experience.”

He also highlighted Nova’s evolution from bespoke merchant banking to scalable commercial banking:

He said, “We are building a model of mass customization—one that enables us to understand customer segments deeply and deliver tailored solutions at scale. This is where relationship banking meets efficiency, and it defines our competitive advantage.”

Recognizing the critical role of SMEs in Nigeria’s economic development, the bank announced plans to expand its footprint with nine additional branches before the end of 2026.

The SME strategy is focused on delivering tailored financial solutions, advisory services, and sustained relationship support to enable long-term growth.

Anele said, “Our expansion strategy is deliberate and relationship-led. Each new branch is designed to deepen existing engagements—not to pursue opportunistic growth.”

He also underscored the bank’s broader economic perspective saying that “Nigeria’s growth narrative has often centered on large enterprises whose value may not be fully retained locally. SMEs, on the other hand, drive real economic empowerment. Supporting this segment is not merely strategic for us—it is a core institutional responsibility.”

NOVA Bank scaled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recapitalisation hurdles ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline.

The bank currently operates across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Owerri, and is on track to nearly double its branch network by year-end.