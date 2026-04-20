NGO to Build  500 Capacity Homeless Shelter Project in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A non-governmental organisation, the Everlasting Fountain Welfare Initiative (EFWI), has broken ground for its flagship project, ‘Everlasting Shelters for Homeless and Underprivileged.

The project, which sits on seven hectares of land, is located in Obafe Town, off Abeokuta–Ajebo Road in Ogun State.

The initiative, according to the Founder of EFWI, Mrs. Abiola Adeniyi, marks a significant step toward providing dignity, hope, and support for the needy and underprivileged in society.

She said the Christian-based organisation is dedicated to addressing the welfare needs of individuals and communities through services such as food distribution, clothing support, medical assistance, skill development, accommodation, and counselling.

Adeniyi said the project would involve a 500-capacity shelter designed for homeless individuals and families in Obafe Town in Obafemi /Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She said the organisation has continued to expand its impact from local communities to a broader national reach, driven by a commitment to selfless service and volunteerism.

Adeniyi said: “Beyond providing temporary acco-mmodation, the facility will serve as a rehabilitation and empowerment centre, offering vocational training in shoemaking, hairdressing, tailoring, farming, soap production, and decoration.

“In addition, a farming institute is planned as part of the project to equip residents with agricultural skills, enabling them to grow their own food and achieve sustainable living.

“I cannot thank God enough. It has been a smooth journey so far. The acquisition of this land came as a surprise to us, and we are truly grateful for this great gift.

“We are committed to ensuring that this initiative benefits those who truly need it. Today marks the foundation laying for a 500-capacity shelter, and we call on well-meaning Nigerians to support this vision.”

The EFWI also appealed to government authorities at all levels for collaboration to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Patron of the foundation, Prince Victor Adeniyi, described the project as a dream fulfilled through divine intervention and collective support.

He said: “What started as a dream in our bedroom has now become a reality, and we give all glory to God. We appreciate everyone who has supported us, especially members of New Covenant Church. Your presence and contributions mean a lot to us.”

Reflecting on the organisation’s journey, he added: “People struggle not just because of what they will eat today, but because of uncertainty about tomorrow. This inspired us to act—to restore hope, reintegrate lives, and support those in need.

“Since 2021, starting with our ‘Youth Against Idleness’ programme in Magboro, we have provided accommodation, paid school fees, and supported many vulnerable individuals.”

The Everlasting Shelters project is envisioned as a sanctuary for the homeless and less privileged—a place of restoration, empowerment, and renewed purpose for individuals seeking a better future.