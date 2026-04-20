2027: Group Demands Southern Presidency, Calls for INEC Chairman’s Immediate Resignation

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

A political advocacy group Peter Obi Our President (PETOOP) has issued a series of forceful declarations aimed at reshaping the political landscape ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. Speaking at the Nigeria in Jos, the group’s National Convener, Magnus Oraka, delivered what he described as “two urgent, non‑negotiable advisories” concerning the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists, civil society leaders, and party supporters, Oraka said Nigeria was “at a crossroads,” insisting that silence in the face of political imbalance would be “mistaken for acceptance.”

Oraka urged the ADC to “act with equity and political wisdom” by zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria. According to him, fielding a Northern candidate would fracture the opposition vote in the North and “hand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a smooth, uncontested victory.”

He argued that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consolidating influence in the North, any opposition party presenting a Northern candidate would “split the vote into two or three fragments,” leaving the South “divided and underrepresented.”

“Failure to zone the ADC ticket to the South is not a strategic error,” Oraka said. “It is equivalent to gifting President Tinubu a second term on a silver platter.”

The group also responded sharply to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent comments on a television programme where he argued that the North deserved to produce the next president.

Oraka countered that Nigeria’s political history should be measured from independence in 1960, not from 1999. He presented a breakdown of leadership tenures showing that Northern leaders have governed the country for a longer cumulative period.

According to PETOOP’s analysis, the North has held power through multiple military and civilian administrations, giving the South what Oraka described as a “stronger moral and democratic claim” to the presidency in 2027.

“Atiku’s perennial ambition has become a distraction to national cohesion,” Oraka declared. “Let him hear us clearly: step aside. The South’s turn is now.”

The second major focus of the briefing was a direct call for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan. PETOOP accused him of partisanship, interference in party affairs, and compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

Oraka cited INEC’s refusal to recognise Senator David Mark as the legitimate leader of the ADC as evidence of “blatant bias,” arguing that the commission had overstepped its constitutional boundaries.

He also referenced a controversial social media post allegedly made by the INEC Chairman, stating “Victory is sure,” which PETOOP claims signals political alignment.

“An umpire cannot wear the jersey of one team,” Oraka said. “A partisan INEC is the death of free elections.”

The group demanded that Amupitan resign immediately. If he refuses, Oraka said President Tinubu must remove him, and failing that, the National Assembly should intervene.

In his concluding remarks, Oraka reiterated PETOOP’s three core positions that, ADC must zone its presidential ticket to the South to avoid strengthening the ruling party’s chances. Atiku Abubakar should withdraw from the 2027 race, as the South has a stronger rotational claim, and INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan must resign, as PETOOP believes free and fair elections are impossible under his leadership.