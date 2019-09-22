Hamzat: Nigeria Has No Business with Poverty

Segun James

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has said Nigeria has no business with poverty if her citizens duly followed the instructions of God by being godly and doing what is right and ideal always.

He, therefore, called Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, profession or gender to always do the right thing in order to move the country forward and build a better society for all to live.

He made this call yesterday at a special prayer session organised to commemorate his 55th Birthday held at his official residence at Ikoyi-Lagos.

Hamzat bemoaned the high level of indiscipline and social vices in the country, urging citizens to be responsible in their various endeavours and activities.

He said Nigeria “is a country that has no business with poverty if her citizens have followed the instructions of God by being godly and doing what is right and ideal always.

“We are blessed but for some reasons, we have not done what God has asked us to do, that is why we are the way we are. If only we have done what God expects from us all, the country will be a better place,” he said.

Hamzat therefore urged religious leaders in the country “to always advise their followers to shun negative attitudes. No matter the numbers of roads constructed, schools built, or power generated, if the users are not well oriented towards being a great country, it will all be a waste.

“The government must build schools, better infrastructure and definitely people are going to use them. But if those people using the infrastructure are not well oriented, we will have a challenge,” the deputy governor said.

He noted that both the government and the citizens had duties to make this country great and build a better future for generations yet unborn.

He said Nigeria “will be good and habitable for all if we all care for our neighbours as admonished by the two Holy Books and not being self-centered. My birthday message is focused on parenting. The biggest challenge we have is our behavior.

“We need to pay more attention to parenting. The family structure determines the success of a society. Once the family structure breaks down, the society breaks down and everything goes wrong with the country.”

He emphasised the need for parents to bring up their children with moral values, lamenting that most parents had abandoned their responsibilities.

Among others, the event was attended by the wife of the State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Head of Service, Mr. Hakem Muri-Okunola, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Folashade Jaji and members of the State Executive Council.