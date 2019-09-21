Yemi-Esan, New HOS Urges Workers to be Loyal 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has urged workers to be patient and remain loyal to the government and service in the interest of the country.

She gave the advice on yesterday during the special Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque Abuja as part of activities marking this year’s “Nigeria Civil Service Week celebration 2019”.

The HoS was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Mashi.

“The trust given to us by government must not be betrayed. The workers need to be patient, loyalty, obedience and discipline. We all grow through the ranks to be where we are,” she said.

On his part, an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Makari, urged workers to emulate the founders of the nation by being dedicated to service and being patient.

“They should continue to work for the progress of the country. And their sacrifice is the present and future generation. Government should make life easier for the workers so that they can continue to serve the nation,” Makari said.

He said the salary increment being asked for by workers was not too much due to the present economic condition in the country.

According to the calendar of events other activities have also been arranged for the week-long annual event themed “The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching the Culture of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation for Inclusive Service Delivery”.