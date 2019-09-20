Two Lagos-based Journalists Lead Writing Masterclasses at UNIBEN

Yinka Olatunbosun

Two Lagos-based journalists and fiction writers – AnoteAjeluorou of The Guardian and Henry Akubuiro of The Sun will lead discussants in a creative writing masterclass to be held at the Department of English and Literature, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State today. The venue is 1000 Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Arts, Ugbowo Campus.

The department is keen on equipping its students on the rudiments of creative writing and critical engagement. The choice of the two journalists and writers comes on the heels of their respective literary publications. On the one hand, Akubuirohas published two children’s books, “Adventures of Bingo and Bomboi’’ and “Little Wizard of Okokomaiko”, including a novel, “Prodigals in Paradise.” Akubuiro is Arts Editor at The Sun newspaper.

On the other hand, Ajeluorou is the author of “Igho Goes to Farm,” longlisted for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, was former Arts Editor of The Guardian, but currently heads the Politics Desk.

The coordinator of the workshop, poet, and Professor of English and Literature at the department, Tony Afejuku, “The idea is to get the two writers to interface with our students in a conversation on the process of writing. It will be interactive and students will ask questions about their works.”

Akubuiro, who studied English and Literature at Imo State University, Owerri, said, “The event enkindles a nostalgic feeling for me, because two of my published works beganduring my one-year mandatory national youth service at the Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, Benin City. I will also be talking about new trends in creative writing to the students of the English Department.”

Ajeluorou is also excited at the masterclass idea, as it signals his return to his old department where he studied in the 90s.

According to him, “This is quite exciting and I look forward to it with eagerness. It is a privilege to go back to the department again to share my creative and journalistic writing experiences with the current crop of trainee writers and critics of my beloved department.”