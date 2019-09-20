Orogun Grammar School: Old Students Set to Honour Akpore

Eddy Odivwri

Fifty-three years after, the old Boys and Girls of Orogun Grammar School, Orogun, in Delta State, are putting finishing touches to a grand plan to organize a seminal Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the founder of the school, a foremost nationalist and educationist and former deputy governor of defunct Bendel State, late Chief Demas Akpore, will be honoured posthumously, by the school’s alma mater.

Already, the Alma mater had undertaken several renovation and reconstruction projects within the school, all in a bid to sustain the vision and passion of the founder, Chief Akpore.

The event billed for November this year will take place in the school premises, in Orogun town, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The gathering which promises to be a major ceremony since the school was founded in 1966, is being powered by the old Students who had taxed themselves to fund a befitting reunion. In the 53 years, the school has evidently churned out great men in all the professions and national services including the army, Nigeria police, medicals, education, journalism, financial world, Law, businesses etc.

According to the Lagos State chairman of the Old Boys, Mr Emmanuel Konyebagu Oputeh, the event is meant to reawaken the core values and importance of education among the younger generation, while celebrating an educational icon, politician and nationalist, Chief Demas Akpore.

Funfare, lectures, games and other activities have been lined up for the great event which will be attended by many dignatories including Delta State government officials.