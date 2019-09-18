Obi: Why We Built NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Anambra

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has said the decision by his government to build a permanent orientation camp in the state for the National Youth Service Corps at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu was out of need since the current site at Umunya was owned by the Anglican Diocese of Onitsha, which had allowed the government to use the structures over the years.

Obi made this known during the last service the Catholic corps members held at their Umunya temporary site preparatory to moving to their permanent site. Obi was represented by his then Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr. Edozie Alor and his counterpart in Housing, Patrick Obi.

Speaking at the event, Alor recalled how Obi called both ex-commissioners to a meeting and charged them to work towards securing and completing the permanent site for the orientation camp, insisting that it was not good for the state to continue using the structures owned by a church. “This was how we set out to work,” Aroh said.

“We acquired the site at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, mapped it out, got the architectural drawings and necessary approvals, engaged the Chinese contractors building the Agulu Lake Hotel, paid them a mobilisation fee of over N400 million and set aside almost N600 million for its completion. “The site ought to have been completed since, I am not in government and would not know what caused the delay, but we thank God that the movement to the new site has become feasible,” Aroh added.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards of ‘Maxime Optimum Ducem’ (Most Excellent Leader) by the Catholic corps members to Obi for what the Chaplain, Fr. Clement Muozoba described as “recognition of his selfless and exemplary leadership.” Muozoba described him as the “best governor Nigeria has had.”