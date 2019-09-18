Crowdyvest Unveils New Initiative

Oluchi Chibuzor

Crowdyvest a platform that connects investors to impact-driven opportunities with higher returns has launched what it described as ‘Plentywaka’ bus.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony and handing over of keys to bus drivers in Lagos, recently, the Founder and CEO, Farmcrowdy, Onyeka Akumah, said the initiative was all about using technology to affect lives.

Akumah, added that potential investors could become partner with the sum of N60,000, at a return on investment (RoI) of 20 per cent for people to venture into the transportation industry.

According to him, “Crowdyvest was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“With the launch of PlentyWaka, we are focusing on innovation and better infrastructure in transportation for everyday Lagosians.

“Our unique difference from what is obtainable from the market is that our drivers would be earning till the third year when the bus becomes their own. What they are receiving is better than many other riding apps in the country.

“We are building a model to empower the drivers to