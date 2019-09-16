Event Practitioners Conference Begins Wednesday

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) is set for its three-day conference.

The Event Industry Conference (TEIC), which is for event industry practitioners in Nigeria, is billed to hold from Wednesday to Friday at the Royal Oaks Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

The Vice President of the association, Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, told newsmen that the annual conference births an opportunity for event industry practitioners to put their brands ahead with industry leaders and players in the event space.

With this year’s theme as ‘Stepping Up’, Kuyoro expressed that the association was calling on all eventprenuers/practitioners to step up their game in the industry for the betterment of their business.

She said: “Truth is, the more excellent our brands become, the better our event industry in Nigeria. Be you a vendor, planner, venue owner, service provider in the event industry, it is time to step it up for good.”

The three day conference is said to be drawn up to provide technical sessions and poster sessions on cutting edge issues related to the event industry, and will also provide ample opportunities for networking.

Some of the thrilling activities lined up for the TEIC 2019 is Masterclass for 250 participants on September 18; Corporate Social Responsibility (traffic control with LASTMA officials) at Obafemi Awolowo Allen Avenue junction (mainland) and Lekki phase 1 junction both happening simultaneously between 7am and 9am on September 19.

The day three will be dedicated to dinner and award night, where the best practitioners in diverse categories of the industry will be appreciated.

Accordingly, the groundbreaking event further aims to bring together a blend of professionals from across the country and a spectrum of events service providers, to share experiences, perspectives, insights and latest developments in the events industry.

“We also want to mix international growing trends with existing traditions”, she said.

While APPOEMN continues to ensure best practices among its members, Kuyoro assured newsmen that trainings like the Masterclass was necessary for developing their skills in the creative business.

“The association is not an all-comers affair, as prospective members are observed for up to two years before being registered in the organisation”, she added.

Speaking further, she said that penalties like suspension or dismissal, depending on the degree of rules infringement, were also meted to erring members.

“It is to make the industry attain and maintain standard global practices”, Kuyoro said.

Having been in operations for 15 years now, APPOEMN remains an association with a mix of seasoned events professionals that have been at the forefront of event planning and coordination in Nigeria.