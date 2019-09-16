Buhari Meets South African Envoys

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the South African envoy to Nigeria, Jeff Radebe, in the State House.

At the meeting, which started at 3pm, the envoy was accompanied by the Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, J. Moroe.

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had despatched the envoy to Nigeria to appeal to Buhari following the country’s decision to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa.

Nigeria’s decision to evacuate its citizens was provoked by protracted xenophobic attacks on them in South Africa.

