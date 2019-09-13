Buhari: I Would Have Been Traumatised If I Watched Tribunal Judgment

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said he would have been traumatised if he had watched the delivery of the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal on the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against his victory at the February 23, 2019 presidential poll.

The tribunal had dismissed the petitions of Atiku which challenged the president’s victory.

Speaking while receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the National Chairman of APC in the State House, Buhari said he was thankful that his re-election was upheld by the tribunal.

The president, who emphasised that it would have been traumatic for him if he had watched the judgment which went on for several hours, said the delivery period coincided with the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House on Wednesday.

“On this judgment, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council meeting of this government was taking place.

“It lasted about the same time with the judgment. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something,” he said.

Details later…