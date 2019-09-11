Wike Congratulates Buhari on Tribunal Victory

Urges president to work for all Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

In a statement Wednesday, Wike urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.

Wike called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of President Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 23 presidential poll.