Tambuwal Appoints Muhammed Bello as Media Adviser

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday approved the appointment of Muhammad Ahmad Bello as his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

Bello, a 1994 Sociology graduate from Bayero University, Kano also holds a Masters degree in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Before his appointment, Bello, a journalist of over 20 years, was an editor of Leadership Friday and Leadership Weekend newspapers. Prior to joining Leadership, he was a Deputy Editor of The Authority newspaper.

He started his career in journalism at the Kano State Government-owned Triumph newspapers where he rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Editor, Sunday Triumph. Thereafter, he joined The News, TEMPO and PM News as North-West correspondent based in Kano. He was also a District correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Funtua, Katsina state.

Bello, who was the Regional Editor of THISDAY in the South-South, also covered the House of Representatives and the Presidential Villa, Abuja for THISDAY between 2012-2015.

From being a stringer for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Port Harcourt, Bello held forte there for the Daily Trust as its Bureau Chief.

He also had a brief stint with Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency and The Will, an online news platform as a freelance writer.

51-year-old Bello is married to one wife and the marriage is blessed with four children.

His appointment followed the appointment of former Director General of Press and Public Affairs Abu Shekara as permanent secretary.