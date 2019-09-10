Police Allegedly Kill 3 Shiites in Kaduna During Procession

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has alleged that three of its members were killed on Tuesday by the police in Kaduna during its annual procession commemorating “Ashura”, a religious rite.

The Islamic group also said ten others sustained injuries during the procession which started at about 6:00am along the Eastern by pass, Kaduna.

The police were alleged to have opened fire to disperse them.

Spokesman of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the police started shooting as the Shiite members were moving by the side of the highway.

He said the procession started at 6:00am, only to be stopped by the police as they were approaching Bakin Ruwa in Rigasa area.

”We started the procession early in the morning, around 6:00am along the western by pass.

“As we were moving by the side of the highway, the police arrived and started shooting.

“As of now there are three of our members that were killed and 10 people were injured.

“We were approaching Bakin Ruwa, in Ragasa area when the police attacked us. The procession was disrupted by the police and our members were dispersed with teargas,” Musa said.

However, in his reaction, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo, denied the allegations, saying the IMN was being mischievous.

He maintained that the protesters were dispersed professionally, adding that the police did not kill anyone.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had in a statement on Monday, through Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, ordered police commissioners across the country, to stop the procession by IMN members, noting that “in line with the Terrorism Prevention Order Notice of 26 July, 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.”

The IMN however ignored the police warning and went ahead with its procession.

Meanwhile, Kaduna metropolis was calm as people went about their normal businesses without apprehension.

There was however heavy security as armed police men were deployed in strategic places to ensure law and order.