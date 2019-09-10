Alive & Thrive Selects Maximedia Global as Media Agency

Alive & Thrive, a global nutrition intervention initiative focused on prevention of illness, ensuring healthy growth of children and well-being mothers has announced the selects of Maximedia Global Limited as its media buying agency.

Maximedia Global Limited came tops in multi-agency pitch process that started in December 2018 and involved other renowned media buying agencies. By this selection, Maximedia Global will be responsible for proffering media strategy in promoting and amplifying the various project type initiatives and campaigns of the organisation aimed at promoting early Initiation of Breastfeeding, Exclusive Breastfeeding, and Dietary Diversity amongst infant and young children across major electronic platforms across Nigeria.

For an agency renowned for its innovative strategies and deft execution of media campaigns, the account win is a further testament of its professionalism and expertise as its recorded growth in the last few years has been fueled by a combination of organic growth from existing clients and the addition of new clients to the roster.

Managing Director, Maximedia Global, Femi Adefowokan, expressed delight on the win and stressed that the agency would leverage its creative strategies, robust media network and expertise to deliver exceptional value to Alive and Thrive’s campaign initiatives.

“We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to handle the Alive and Thrive media business. At Maximedia Global Limited, we take nothing for granted in delivering unsurpassed successes as well as value and this business would not be an exception.

“We intend to provide a balance of proven tactics and continuous innovation to deliver results” he said

Maximedia Global Limited is one of Nigeria’s most innovative and fast growing media independent company with specialisation in media strategy development, planning, channels buying and audit.