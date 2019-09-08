Foundation Donates Relief Materials to Katsina IDPs

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-governmental organisation, Gwagware Foundation has donated relief materials to the internally displaced persons (idps) in six frontline local government areas, of Katsina State amounting to N4 million.

The founder of the organisation, Dr. Umar Radda said the donation was an initiative towards supporting government’s efforts of revitalising and rehabilitating the IDPs that were displaced from their ancestral homes by bandits.

Radda distributed the materials to the beneficiaries in Batsari Local Government yesterday, saying the gesture would go a long way in cushioning their suffering and improve their living conditions.

According to him, Batsari is one of the worst affected local governments.

He said: “We gave them 100 bags of wheat, 100 bags of maize, 25 bags of beans and millet.

“For Dan-Musa and Safana Local Governments, which are the second most affected local governments in the state, we distributed 70 bags of these items to each of the councils.

“The other six local governments, we distrubuted 40 bags of the same items to each of them. We also distributed equal number to the IDPs that are in Katsina Local Government. We expended N4 million for the purchased of these items for the IDPs in the affected local governments.”

While sympathising with the people of Batsari and other frontline local government areas that witnessed numerous attacks by bandits in recent times, Radda commended Governor Aminu Masari for tackling the activities of the miscreants in the state.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the IDPs, the District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Mu’azu applauded Radda for the kind gesture and urged other philanthropists in the state to come to the aid of the IDPs in the council.