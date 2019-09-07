Lagos to Roll Out New Policy Regulating Okada Operations

As Sanwo-Olu gives 100 days stewardship report

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has announced that his administration was coming out with a new policy that would regulate the operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada in the state.

The governor announced this yesterday while giving account of his stewardship in the first 100 days in office at De Blue Roof of Lagos Television in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The event, which had in attendance artisans, businessmen and women, politicians, as well as residents of the state provided an opportunity for the governor to enumerate some of the achievements of his administration in 100 days.

Speaking on public transportation and safety, the governor said: “It has become imperative for us as a government to map out new policies that would guide how okada riders operate in Lagos State. This would further stem the tide of accidents and indiscriminate use of okadas on Lagos roads.

“When these are eventually put in place, we expect strict compliance from all concerned in our quest to achieving a greater Lagos for all, in line with our ‘THEMES’ policy trust.”

Speaking further on his achievements, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “After taking oath of office, our resolve towards achieving a greater Lagos was made known through our six policy areas. We remain committed to a Lagos where there would be Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; a Lagos of 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance urging all to contribute their quota to make these a reality.

“Within 24-hours in office, I signed my First Executive Order on Sanitation and Traffic Management, LASTMA now operates two daily shifts to ease the free flow of traffic in the state. I have also visited the Apapa corridor four times in the last 100 days. As a government, we are not one for excuses.“

Sanwo-Olu also enumerated other giant strides such as inaugurating the Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park in Oregun, 120 patrol vehicles and 35 patrol motorcycles and prompt payment of pensions to retirees by the Lagos State Pension Commission.

Other accomplishments, according to Sanwo-Olu were, rehabilitation of roads across the state including the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, commencement of abandoned Pen Cinema Bridge and Isawo Road in Ikorodu, launch of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund(LSETF) W-Initiative in collaboration with Access Bank to empower women entrepreneurs and business start-ups.

On education, Sanwo-Olu pointed to the administration’s inauguration of a block of 14 classrooms donated to the State government by RCCG Faith Tabernacle of David Parish, Ajah, as part of the administration’s gains in PPP model of governance with all segments of the society for the progress of the state.

Going forward, the governor revealed plans to establish a Lagos Metropolitan Fibre Optics station to boost the provision of internet facilities in the state, just as he hoped to work assiduously to make the Lagos State School Feeding programme a reality.

Speaking further, the governor said that the Lekki-Ikoyi toll plaza would soon be cashless.

He said: “The Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Bridge would become cashless in the next couple of weeks to ease traffic on that corridor and have less human contact as possible.”