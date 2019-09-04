MUFG, Afreximbank Seal Deal

MUFG Bank in Yokohama City, Japan, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), to provide a broad framework for collaboration between the two organisations.

Signed in Japan, the MOU would further strengthen the relationship between MUFG and Afreximbank, allowing for increased cooperation across Africa through the joint financing of transactions in Corporate, Project, and Sovereign financing, as well as enhancing the Trade Finance offering both organisations.

A statement quoted Takanori Sazaki, the Regional Executive for MUFG in EMEA to have said: “As we at MUFG seek to strengthen our presence across Africa through innovative opportunities, this MOU with Afreximbank is perfectly timed.

“The continent is undergoing remarkable growth and shows no sign of relenting due to market expansion and growth in investment from overseas.

“Japanese businesses are increasingly viewing Africa as a new frontier, as the seventh TICAD gathering clearly demonstrates, and we look forward to facilitating discussions with international organisations, private companies and government bodies to enable long-term investment and trade expansion as part of this.”

MUFG’s involvement in Africa goes back more than 90 years to 1926, when Yokohama Specie Bank, a forerunner of MUFG, opened an office in Egypt. Today MUFG has offices in Cairo, Egypt, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

On his part, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said: “Afreximbank is proud to be signing this MOU with MUFG. It strengthens our already good relations built over the past several years.

“The MOU sets a solid foundation for reinforcing the economic bond between Africa and Japan at a time of increasing global trade tensions.

“It creates a unique opportunity for African businesses to benefit from MUFG’s increasing African presence while also enabling MUFG to enhance its offerings to Japanese entities seeking business opportunities across Africa.”

‘AMCON Not Recruiting’

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said its attention has been drawn to the continuous activities of impostors and fake news websites that are spreading falsehood regarding “AMCON 2019/2020 Recruitment Exercise.”

To avoid falling into the deadly trap of fraudulent agents, the corporation in a statement informed members of the public that, “these stories are brazen falsehood, and are meant to mislead innocent job seekers as well as the public as AMCON is not currently recruiting and did not engage any agency whatsoever to recruit on its behalf.”

It added: “We therefore call on all stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to kindly disregard these misrepresentations and beware of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON as the corporation is not recruiting at the moment.

“To avoid being misled in terms of the origin of any news and information being circulated and bearing resemblance to our identity, kindly scrutinise any such news or information claiming to be from ‘AMCON’ by confirming the information on our website.

“Should AMCON decide to recruit anytime in the future, it does that directly from its Abuja office.

“It would be recalled that in April 2018, the online fraudsters, also attempted to disposes innocent job seekers claiming to have been commissioned by AMCON to recruit new staff on their behalf.

“Just as in this case, we issued a press release, which prevented hundreds of job seekers from falling prey to the heartless and dubious gang,” AMCON warned.

Truecaller Crosses One Million Subscriber Mark

Truecaller has announced that it recently crossed one million paying subscribers globally, and has added a series of new feature to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

Rolled out globally, the premium subscription service would now incorporate several advanced and more powerful spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers among others, it revealed in a statement.

The spam blocking features are currently available to Android users across all global markets of Truecaller, it stated.

“Additionally, Truecaller’s another recently launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold, will also offer the upgraded features under its plan.

“The gold-themed interface empowers customers by making them stand apart from the crowd, hence adding more value and branding to their profile.

“The new spam blocking features include: Automatically updating and blocking top spammers; Availability of extended top spammers list (in cases where users want to block low volume spammers) and Block hidden numbers.”

Speaking on the development, the CEO and co-founder, Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, said: “We are happy to see this growth, and it makes us proud that users value the benefits with our premium features.

“We are also excited to announce these new upgrades that will help us add even more value to our growing premium users and help them make their communication safer and efficient.”