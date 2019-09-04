LCCI Holds Members’ Day Exhibition

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to hold the 2019 edition of its annual members’ day exhibition and networking event. The annual business event is aimed at providing a veritable platform for member companies and business owners to transact business and network.

The exhibition and networking event would hold tomorrow at Ikeja, Lagos between 10am and 4pm.

Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said: “The event is one of the various platforms the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry provides for projecting the micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) products and brands to the global marketplace.

“The platform also provides opportunities for members of the public to buy quality products at affordable prices and unbeatable discounts.”

Yusuf also added that, “The exhibition and networking event is also expected to facilitate business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings that will culminate in increased sales.

“It will also serve as a mini-trade fair for investors and business associates to network with manufacturers and service providers across major sectors of interest in the economy.”

Yusuf further stressed that, “Prominent stakeholders and key government officials, such as: Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, Mrs. Lola Akande Hon. Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo Hon. Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Bolaji Dada Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and representatives of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce, business associations and regulatory agencies are expected at the event.