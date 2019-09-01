Eko Hotel Plans Big for Christmas

With Christmas three months away, the Eko Hotel & Suites has revealed plans to treat families, especially kids, to a fantastic holiday.

Tagged “Eko Hotels Tropical Christmas Wonderland” the hotel’s management has promised that it would be the most magical place to relive the true essence of Christmas.

Following four years of organizing small scale Christmas holidays, the hotel has decided to go the whole hog and for the first time, recreate the lights, magic and spectacle of Christmas with Santa to a backdrop of tropical themes over twelve days.

Special Christmas packages will be available across the four hotels that make up the group – Eko Signature, Eko Suites, Eko Hotel and Eko Gardens.

Especially target at families, there are three to five days all-inclusive packages that the Eko Sales team promises to take parents to a place where even they read about in storybooks when they were young.