Omoworare Announces His Appointment as Buhari’s Legislative Aide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Senator Babajide Omoworare as legislative aide. In a statement issued yesterday, Omoworare stated that presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, had announced his appointment as a Presidential Aide to the President for the National Assembly (Senate).

“I am grateful to God Almighty and to His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve his government as his primary liaison with the Senate. I gladly accept this rare and coveted privilege to advance the administration’s legislative agenda, promote its policy priorities in the Senate and foster Mr. President’s constitutional responsibilities in the National Assembly.

“I am aware of the importance of ensuring a more productive working relationship between the executive and the legislature. I have spent the past two decades working passionately as a parliamentarian, policy strategist, legislative strengthening advocate and lobbyist. Therefore, it is my sincere but humble hope that that my knowledge, expertise and network of contacts in the National Assembly will be positive and outstanding resources to my new Office, this administration and the Nigerian nation.

“In pursuit of building further blocks in the executive/legislature relationship, I shall lead a team that will rely on the robust experience of the National Assembly leadership as well as the cooperation and cohesion of all the distinguished senators and our honourable representatives. I also look forward to a mutually satisfying relationship between the National Assembly on one part and Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the other part, as we toil towards accomplishing unparalleled achievements for the federal government, as well as guaranteeing good governance for the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he explained.