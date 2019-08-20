How Ibi Residents Reacted to Wadume’s Arrest

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Ibi, the hometown of suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamish Bala (aka Wadume), was thrown into a pensive mood as the news of his rearrest by police operatives filtered into the town.

Instead of widespread jubilation and celebration that should have accompanied such arrest, the residents were rather sad that Wadume, who had been on the run since he was rescued by Soldiers of the 93 battalion, Takum after his initial arrest by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police, was rearrested.

Wadume has been a benefactor to many people in the town, particularly the youths whom he had bought several cars and motorcycles for to earn a living.

He was said to have also provided working capital and interest free loans for several people including sponsoring many people on holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

One of the youths who spoke to THISDAY in Hausa, Sadiq Haruna, expressed sadness over the development saying Wadume was their major benefactor who has touched their lives in a way no other person had done.

Sadiq, who struggled to hold back tears while talking, however stated that Wadume’s ordeal was political just as he expressed confidence that he would surmount his travails.

Efforts to make other residents speak on the issue proved abortive as it was evidently clear that they were jolted by the news of the suspected kidnap kingpin’s arrest.

Wadume contested the 2019 Taraba State House of Assembly election for Ibi Constituency on the platform of Young Democratic Party (YDP) but lost to the APC candidate.