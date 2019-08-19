Timi Frank Commends US for Exposing Corruption in Buhari’s Govt

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Timi Frank, has commended the United States government for exposing the corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A recent report by the U.S. Department of State had accused the Nigerian government under the APC of lacking transparency while listing the country as one of those that did not meet the minimum requirements for fiscal transparency.

Frank while reacting to the development and other recent corruption allegations against many top officials in the APC government, in a statement issued on Monday described it as “the true colour of a corrupt and stinking government.”

He added that most Nigerians were beginning to see with regret how the current administration was dancing naked by swimming in corruption both nationally and internationally.

He stated: “I commend the government of the United States of America for exposing the fact that no significant progress has been recorded by General Muhammadu Buhari in the area of fiscal transparency so far.

“It is becoming clearer to Nigerians and the whole world how lies were packaged and sold to Nigerians by the assembly of corrupt individuals in the ruling party.

“They came in the name of fighting corruption but the majority of their officials are confirmed public treasury looters. In fact, the only criteria to get appointment in APC government is for someone to have record of looting, certificate forgery, thuggery and violence.

“During the last general elections, a leader of this government was caught with three bullion vans in his compound allegedly from the Central Bank of Nigeria but up till now the anti-corruption agencies play blind.

“The Buhari-led administration overlooks corrupt officials and those engaging in acts of corruption within its ranks. They are however swift footed in going after members of the opposition over sometimes imaginary corruption allegations. In a matter of days more of their lies will again expire,” Frank said.

The former APC spokesperson described the recent appointment of Ministers as scandalous, stressing that, “80 per cent of those who made the list have corruption cases against them in court.

“But General Buhari decided to reward them with political appointments. This shows that the general lacks integrity and moral standing to talk about corruption because he himself is supervising the most corrupt administration in the history of Nigeria.”