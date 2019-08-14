Kwara Won’t be ‘Mortuary’ for Abandoned Projects, Says Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said his administration would complete abandoned or ongoing projects in the state, because ignoring them would amount to wasting public funds already sunk into them.

AbdulRazaq, who was speaking through his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said he inherited a decrepit Government House, which he said reflected the general breakdown of infrastructure in the state, adding however that he has chosen to prioritise things that directly affect people’s welfare instead of embarking on rehabilitation of his own office when he assumed office on May 29.

“As Your Royal Highness may have noticed, the Government House we inherited needs urgent rehabilitation as many parts of it are just not fit for habitation. This is reflective of the general decay in public infrastructure statewide,” he said yesterday when the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, paid the traditional Bareke visit to the Government House.

“In the circumstances we cannot in good conscience prioritise rehabilitation of my office to the neglect of urgent matters like lack of potable water, bad roads, unpaid gratuities, abandoned projects, comatose state media, especially Radio Kwara, resurgence of polio, stagnant education sector and striking workers, appalling healthcare system, and many more.