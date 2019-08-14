Arik, Radisson Blu Partner on Luxury for Travellers 

Chinedu Eze

Arik Air and Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos are partnering to offer passengers discount on room rates as well as free room upgrade in the hotel.

The offer includes 10 per cent off weekend rates, free room upgrade, 15 per cent off buffet meals, 10 per cent off spa treatment and 10 per cent off beauty studio services.

To enjoy the offer, guests are required to present their Arik Air boarding pass not older than one month after flying, at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Starting from August 9 to 31, 2019, guests can enjoy the discount offer every day of the week and from September 1 to December 31, 2019, the offer would be available weekends.

Speaking about the promotion, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said, “We are delighted about this partnership which offers our loyal customers the chance to experience the five-star service of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel”.

Radisson Blu Director of Sales and Marketing, Wellington Mpofu commented, “Arik Air is a vibrant, recognisable brand in the region and this partnership compliments the strong presence and growth of the Radisson Hotel Group in the continent and beyond. This is a promotion to experience luxury offered by the two entities”.