BHM CEO, Adekunle, Becomes NIMN Fellow

Raheem Akingbolu

The Chief Executive Officer of BHM, a public relations agency, Ayeni Adekunle, has been named a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) in recognition of his contribution to the marketing profession. He was inducted at the recent investiture ceremony of the institute, held in Lagos.

Ayeni, a seasoned public relations practitioner and journalist, is the founder of BHM Group which houses BlackHouse Media a public relations outfit, ID Africa, a digital marketing and media company, and others.

Through his companies, he has been responsible for several forward-thinking interventions in the industry including the NEC Live – a major gathering of Nigeria’s entertainment industry practitioners; the BHM app launched in 2014 – a mobile app for all things public relations; the #PRIsDead campaign; the Nigeria PR report launched in 2015; the BHM guide to PR for professionals interested in smart PR and the concept of virality: A case study on Olajumoke Orisaguna and other viral stars.

BlackHouse Media has on its roster three of the biggest PR accounts in the country – MTN, Multichoice DSTV, and Nigerian Breweries.

Reacting to the feat, Ayeni said the award was an honour, not just for him, but for the entire BHM team.

“I went into PR because I saw an opportunity to make an impact and create value. At BHM, my team and I continue to privilege people over profit. Therefore, this honour for work we do and enjoy is a huge boost and one I hope we can continue to live up to” he said.

Speaking at the event, NIMN’s President, Tony Agenmonmen said the newly inducted members were individuals that met the high standards set by the institute and distinguished themselves in marketing and its related areas.