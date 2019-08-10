Kizz Daniel  Thrills in Canada 

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

He practically shut down Toronto following his performances which was the first of three Canadian cities including Montreal and Edmonto. That’s the Nigerian singer and Flyboy Inc. head honcho, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel.

On August 3, 2019, the singer performed to a packed crowd at the National Event Venue, Toronto. In a social media video, he thrilled his audience to his latest fan-favourite, Eko, Poko and a string of other hits.

On August 4, 2019, the ‘Poko’ master also performed before another crowd at Union Hall, Edmonton, Canada.

The final leg of his Canada tour was in Montreal on August 9. It’s almost like a tradition now for the Afropop star to tour Canadian cities.

Last year, the former G-Worldwide label act had registered a successful outing in Canada. His much anticipated music show in April at the 02 Indigo Arena and in major London cities including Birmingham and Manchester sold out. Kizz Daniel kicked off 2019 with a concert tour to promote his sophomore album “No Bad Songz” which was released in December and recorded tremendous success in his outings of the show which he graciously acknowledged after each performance.

The #NBS Tour was the singer’s first tour and first headlined show in the UK, performing hit singles as well as songs from the album.

This year has been a busy one for the ‘Woju’ crooner with tours and shows across Nigeria, Africa, Europe and America. More so his chart topping singles like Madu, Fvck You, Poko, and the latest Eko remain staples on music collections and fans delight with massive airplay.