APC Pulls Out of Bayelsa LG Poll

Local government elections in Bayelsa State will take place today without the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ballot. The party had contended that it had no faith in the electoral process, citing the lack of credibility of the State Independent Electoral Commission that would conduct the poll in the eight councils of the state as a major reason. Although the poll is expected to be an all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) affair, the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission Chairman, Remember Ogbe, announced yesterday that about 44 political parties would be participating in the election.

BYSIEC urged all eligible persons with their Permanent Voters Cards to file out in their numbers to vote for their preferred candidates, adding that there would be restriction of movement between the hours of 8a.m. and 2p.m. He said the action is to enable the commission conduct free, fair and credible local government elections. He added that accreditation and voting will be done simultaneously and called on the electorate to maintain orderliness. Similarly, the State Police Command led by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Uche Anozia, said it had deployed personnel to the various local councils to maintain peace. Anozia warned his men against any act that will ‘question the integrity of the Nigeria Police force’ and urged them to remain good ambassadors in their places of assignment.