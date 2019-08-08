600 Benefit from St James Anglican Church Medical Outreach

Sunday Ehigiator

As part of activities lined up to celebrate its third-year anniversary, St James Anglican Church Ikota, recently held a free medical outreach in Lagos, with over 600 people in attendance.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Vicar, St James Anglican Church, Ikota, Rev Okey Ikeri said the outreach was another way of further take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world.

According to him, “we are a people with a difference. This is our third year and we decided not to make a fanfare out of it but saw it as an opportunity to continue to spread the love of Christ to the world.

“We are following in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ who has commanded us to do so. This is a very strategic outreach.

“Aside that we are treating them free of charge with drugs, we are also giving them foodstuffs. We are in partnership with Critical Rescue International (CRI) Health Centre.

“Our target is to reach over 500 people in the slum areas of this community. We were there till we finished attending to the last person. We also had counsellors on ground to counsel them on how to better take care of their health and also counsel them on any other personal issues they feel necessary to share.

“Most of these people here are not necessarily members of our church but indigents in our host community. And we have been able to preach salvation to them, just as the Bible has asked us to.”

Also speaking, the head of medical team, CSI, Dr. Ayodeji Fawole said the outreach was mostly targeted at indigent population in the community. According to him, “it would address health related issues”.

Also, the Head of Humanitarian Services, St Anglican Church, Ikota, Mrs. Chizoba Ikeri revealed that aside the medical outreach, the church would also be distributing food items for all in attendance.

“By this, we are bringing them closer to Christ and following the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ fed over 5000 people with loaves of bread and fishes, so we are not only preaching, but feeding them.”