St. Francis School Graduates 154

By Solomon Elusoji

St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos recently graduated 154 students with a colourful ceremony attended by hundreds of parents, guardians and well-wishers.

In his keynote address, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, an experienced development manager with a passion for empowering the poor, told the students that the friendships they made at the school would stay with them for a lifetime and warned them that the choices that they make in life will stick.

“So be careful what kind of choices you make,” he said. He also spoke about the importance of time management.

St. Francis Idimu is a Catholic school run by the North-west Africa Province of the Society of Jesus; it was founded in 1990 by a Jesuit priest, Fr. Francis Cusimano.

According to the school’s website, the institution fosters “social interaction among students, which provides them the platform to discover new passions that lead them to self-discovery of their God-given talents and gifts.

“The Jesuit tradition prizes the life of the mind, viewing it as a path to the integration of the intellectual and moral aspects of personal and social life. This implies that, apart from the cutting-edge catholic education, the school upholds the catholic lifestyle and moral standards.”