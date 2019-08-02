Simi’s New Visuals for ‘By You’ and Other Videos

Talented songstress Simi finally released the visuals for her duet with husband Adekunle Gold. The love ballad ‘By You’ is one of the tracks from her latest album Omo Charlie Champagne Vol.1 which was released in April. The album boasts many collaborations from artistes like Patoranking, Maleek Berry and Falz.

‘By You’ visuals is very stunning and shows the lovebirds having a great time in scenic locations including the popular Randy’s Donuts in California. The song speaks of an undying love and loyalty. The two lovebirds who has in the past sang about their love in the track ‘Promise’ continued this trend in ‘By You’. The music video is trending at number six on YouTube with over 500,000 views.

Wizkid was the name on the lips of many since Beyoncé released ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album a week ago. The album featured most Nigerian artistes, out of which Wizkid’s vocals on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ is the most lauded.

Though there is no music video accompanying the song yet, the official audio on YouTube has over 300,000 views.

Burna Boy too is garnering much attention on the video channel. Also featured on the The Lion King album, the new sensation’s track ‘Ja Ara E’ already had over 700,000 views. However, his latest performance of ‘Anybody’ at the American late night show ‘Jimmy Kimmy Live’ is also generating more views. Performing to a packed audience of the show, Burna Boy showed once again why the title ‘African Giant’ is apt for his latest album. He serenaded the audience with his vocals and rich afrobeat rhythms. The video has over 80,000 views as at the time of this report