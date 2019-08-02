Aviation Experts Harp on Adoption of Technology

Esther Ekoku

Aviators, consultants and others in the air transport industry have stressed the need fully embrace technology to advance growth and safety in the sector.

The stakeholders spoke during the second Transport Leaders Lecture, which was held in Lagos recently. They noted that the aviation industry thrives on modern technology, compliance and accountability, even as they urged operators, government agencies and others in the industry to embrace technology to advance the growth of the sector.

The event which was tagged: “Leadership in a ‘Next Level’ Democracy: Striking a Positive Balance in Transport Sector,” garnered the attendance of stakeholders in all spheres of the transport industry.

The convener and Chief Executive Officer Kings Communications, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke, during his opening speech said the lecture was intended to spur seamless inter-collaboration within the agencies in the transport sector.

The Chief Executive officer (CEO) Belujane Konzult, Mr. Chris Aligbe, while speaking at the event said incorporating modern technology trends into the transport industry was the way to go.

“I surmise that part of the whole idea of digitisation includes the relationship between the maritime and aviation sectors and how we can drive it with modern technology. Digitisation is the global trend.

“In Nigeria here, when I want to travel, I book my flights online. I don’t have to go to the airport to do that. All my road transport from where I key into before service on the UK to take me from London to Birmingham or to Manchester, I do all my bookings here, paid. I have no problems getting to where I am going.

“But here, we experience extreme difficulties. You are not even sure of your flight. Uber is here, Taxify is here but you are not sure. There is no synergy and so much territorialism. Everyone wants to carve a territory for himself,” he added.

On his part, the Secretary General, Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI), Capt. John Ojukutu, said compliance to law governing the world best practices in transport must be affected as this would make for growth in the industry.

“In the aviation sub sector, private airlines are charged zero for the importation of spare parts by Custom. The safety service providers have containers in the wharf for more than two years because the commissions are high,” he said.

Ojukutu said there must be a common ground for rules and regulations guiding the activities in the various sub sectors of the transport industry.