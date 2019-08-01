Customs Halt Plateau Rocks’ Winning Streak

*First Bank defeat Dolphin in crunch Ibadan Centre clash

Nigeria Customs have stopped the impressive victory runs of Plateau Rocks in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

In an encounter decided at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja late on Tuesday, it was the Customs ladies that triumph with a victory margin of 63-44 to increase their winning streak to four games.

Customs had earlier defeated Nasarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.

On the other hand, Plateau Rocks had enjoyed a good start as they whipped Black Gold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22 in their first three games.

In other games at the Abuja Centre, Air Warriors Babes defeated Black Gold Queens 67-46, FCT Wings were 53-36 better than Kanem Queens while Benue Princess defeated Nasarawa Amazons 49-39.

Final round of matches in both Abuja and Zaria centres which are venues for the Savannah Conference will take place today.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Conference witnessed a match that could best be described as a final match on Tuesday involving two top teams-First Bank and Dolphins, both of Lagos.

It was an explosive encounter that kept spectators on the edges of their seats as First Bank were superior by recording a 13-point victory margin in the match which ended 58-45.

The other game in the centre that closed on Tuesday, saw Ogun Babes defeat Oluyole Babes 59-56 in a very close encounter. It was the only win recorded by the Ogun Babes while Oluyole Babes failed to win any match in the first round stage.

A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s Zenith Bank Women Basketball League which is witnessing a new format.

144 matches are expected to have been decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings today.