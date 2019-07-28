Babatunde Fashola – No Wonder!

Kai, no wonder o. I had stumbled on pictures of the respected former governor of Lagos at my buddy Mudi’s shop in Lagos. From the pictures he had purportedly gone on a courtesy call, but wetin concern virgin for labour room? His spies had told him that he had made the list and wanted to go for the Senate hearing in a chic and classy manner and not in those dark and grey coats he used to wear.

I am sure they had advised him that he had small problems last time at the Senate because of that coat he wore. He has had those coats since law school and the things don tire. So he suddenly remembered that while he was governor he had gone to open the exquisitely apportioned studios of one of Africa’s greatest fashion designers – Mudi. So he called in and moved in to get his fittings just in time for the party with Toni Braxton and the Senate Hearing. Did you notice the green camouflage shirt he wore as Toni Braxton serenaded him and rubbed his chest with him smiling like Ali the cat? So guys get ready for a Fashola catwalk at the Senate in a Mudi design. I just hope say no be that ‘kembe’ wey Mudi dey wear around na him daddy go wear go his Senate Hearing. You know people wey just open eye, dem no dey slow down.