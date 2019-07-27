Enyeama Eyes Return after Two Years Out

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is on trial at French Ligue 1 side Dijon as he aims for a return to competitive action after more than two years.

The 36-year-old has not played competitively since April 2017 and was released by Lille in August 2018.

The club says the free agent will train with them until the end of the month.

Coach Stéphane Jobard will then decide whether to offer Enyeama, who is keen on a route back to football, a deal.

Enyeama joined Lille from Isreali side Hapoel Tel Aviv in June 2011 and made 164 appearances for them, including the 2016 French League cup final where they were edged by giants Paris St-Germain 2-1.

His time at Lille also included 17 clean sheets from 35 league games in the 2013/14 season, that saw him emerge as the first goalkeeper to be named French Ligue 1 African Player of the Season.

Enyeama also played 101 times for the Super Eagles including winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He is his country’s most successful goalkeeper after playing in five Nations Cup tournaments – in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 – and was part of the Nigeria squad at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.